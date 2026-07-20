Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks

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University of Hawaii football players work together to move a fuel drum through an obstacle at the Leader Reaction Course on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 24, 2026. The 25th Infantry Division hosted the University of Hawaii football team for a team-building day designed to forge leadership, build camaraderie, and strengthen community ties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jozeph Alvarez)