(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jozeph Alvarez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    University of Hawaii football players work together to move a fuel drum through an obstacle at the Leader Reaction Course on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 24, 2026. The 25th Infantry Division hosted the University of Hawaii football team for a team-building day designed to forge leadership, build camaraderie, and strengthen community ties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jozeph Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9834535
    VIRIN: 260724-A-HD725-8688
    Resolution: 7280x5464
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jozeph Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Hawaii, Football, 25th Infantry Division, Tropic Lightning, Community, UH Football, Oahu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery