University of Hawaii football players work together to move a fuel drum through an obstacle at the Leader Reaction Course on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 24, 2026. The 25th Infantry Division hosted the University of Hawaii football team for a team-building day designed to forge leadership, build camaraderie, and strengthen community ties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jozeph Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9834535
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-HD725-8688
|Resolution:
|7280x5464
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jozeph Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks
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