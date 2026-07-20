The official portrait of Command Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th Fighter Wing Command Chief, taken at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 23, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jamal Price)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9833426
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-WJ134-1001
|Resolution:
|5818x4654
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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