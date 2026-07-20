(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jamal Price 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The official portrait of Command Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th Fighter Wing Command Chief, taken at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 23, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jamal Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9833426
    VIRIN: 260723-F-WJ134-1001
    Resolution: 5818x4654
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, by A1C Jamal Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery