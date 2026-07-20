Panoramic photograph of COL Phillips and Staff at APG, January 1919, from Frank Cole Collection, CECOM historical archive
|Date Taken:
|01.29.1919
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9827034
|VIRIN:
|190129-O-AI626-2592
|Resolution:
|10973x2157
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pano of COL Phillips and Staff, APG 1919 [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.