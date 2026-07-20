Date Taken: 01.29.1919 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:58 Photo ID: 9827034 VIRIN: 190129-O-AI626-2592 Resolution: 10973x2157 Size: 3.92 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

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This work, Pano of COL Phillips and Staff, APG 1919 [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.