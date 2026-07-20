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    Pano of COL Phillips and Staff, APG 1919 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Pano of COL Phillips and Staff, APG 1919

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.29.1919

    Photo by Susan Thompson 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Panoramic photograph of COL Phillips and Staff at APG, January 1919, from Frank Cole Collection, CECOM historical archive

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.1919
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:58
    Photo ID: 9827034
    VIRIN: 190129-O-AI626-2592
    Resolution: 10973x2157
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pano of COL Phillips and Staff, APG 1919 [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Journal Entry of Hampden S. Gardiner

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