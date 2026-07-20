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    650th MI Gp and ACCI Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

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    650th MI Gp and ACCI Change of Command

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Christian M. Gregoire renders honors to the presiding officer and concludes the 650th Military Intelligence Group and Allied Command Counterintelligence change of command ceremony, at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, in Maisières, Belgium, June 30, 2026. Col. Angela E. Reber relinquished command of the unit to Col. Christian M. Gregoire. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 03:17
    Photo ID: 9826455
    VIRIN: 260630-A-BD610-1231
    Resolution: 2506x3759
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    650th MI Gp and ACCI Change of Command
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    650th MI Gp and ACCI Change of Command
    650th MI Gp and ACCI Change of Command
    650th MI Gp and ACCI Change of Command

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    650th MI Group
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)

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