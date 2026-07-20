650th MI Gp and ACCI Change of Command

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U.S. Army Col. Christian M. Gregoire renders honors to the presiding officer and concludes the 650th Military Intelligence Group and Allied Command Counterintelligence change of command ceremony, at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, in Maisières, Belgium, June 30, 2026. Col. Angela E. Reber relinquished command of the unit to Col. Christian M. Gregoire. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)