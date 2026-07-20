Tripoli ARG, 31st MEU return from U.S. 5th, 7th Fleet deployment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, center left, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, recognizes embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, following the conclusion of a dynamic six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation, July 22, 2026. Forward deployed to Okinawa, the 31st MEU serves as a flexible, sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). Together, they routinely operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, remaining a global force ready to respond to crises anywhere in the world. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 / Commander, Task Force 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class

Danilo Reynoso)