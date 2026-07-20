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    Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.21.2026

    Photo by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Lt Charles Moore, judge advocate general, assigned to expeditionary strike group 3, is hoisted into a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during a personnel recovery exercise in the Pacific Ocean as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 21, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy photo by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shaun Chatfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9826095
    VIRIN: 260721-O-N0842-1264
    Resolution: 3600x5400
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026
    Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026
    Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026
    Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026
    Flag officers participate in a personnel recovery exercise during RIMPAC 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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