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    Fort McCoy’s SOHAC builds a lasting culture of safety awareness, support [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort McCoy’s SOHAC builds a lasting culture of safety awareness, support

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This graphic highlights the Fort McCoy, Wis., Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council and its efforts to continuously improve safety at the the installation. For more than two decades, Fort McCoy’s SOHAC has provided installation leaders, safety professionals, and representatives from tenant organizations with a collaborative forum to strengthen workplace safety, identify hazards, and reinforce a culture of risk management across the installation. (Graphic by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9825857
    VIRIN: 260722-A-A4608-6137
    Resolution: 1080x1614
    Size: 631.39 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Army Safety and occupational health
    Fort McCoy SOHAC

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