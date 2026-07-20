Fort McCoy’s SOHAC builds a lasting culture of safety awareness, support

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This graphic highlights the Fort McCoy, Wis., Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council and its efforts to continuously improve safety at the the installation. For more than two decades, Fort McCoy’s SOHAC has provided installation leaders, safety professionals, and representatives from tenant organizations with a collaborative forum to strengthen workplace safety, identify hazards, and reinforce a culture of risk management across the installation. (Graphic by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)