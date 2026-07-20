Date Taken: 07.02.2026 Date Posted: 07.22.2026 13:39 Photo ID: 9824910 VIRIN: 260702-O-WG571-2270 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.7 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US

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This work, USAARL GEMS Session Two [Image 75 of 75], by Stephen Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.