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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course [Image 18 of 18]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 complete the Assault Course during Basic Cadet Training at Jacks Valley, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 16, 2026. The training develops confidence, teamwork, discipline, and resilience as basic cadets build warfighting readiness during the second phase of BCT. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 11:59
    Photo ID: 9824657
    VIRIN: 260716-F-HI801-1077
    Resolution: 5530x3687
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course [Image 18 of 18], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
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    Basic Cadet Training
    Assault Course
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy
    Freedom250

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