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    JTF-SB's Eyes in the Sky - The PSS-T Aerostat

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    JTF-SB's Eyes in the Sky - The PSS-T Aerostat

    SANTA TERESA, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    From, left, Joshua Block, tactical operations lead with Product Lead Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Sensors, and Effects (PL RISE), briefs U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William Frazer, senior logistics sergeant major assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border in support of Operation Ardent Vanguard, on the capabilities of the Persistent Surveillance System-Tethered (PSS-T) aerostat at Site Noria near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, July 8, 2026. The PSS-T aerostat is a tethered, elevated monitoring platform that provides persistent wide-area observation to enhance situational awareness and support border security operations. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War photo by Sgt. Dominic Atlas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:35
    Photo ID: 9824404
    VIRIN: 260708-O-QS702-1218
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: SANTA TERESA, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    U.S.-Mexico Border
    DOW
    southern border security
    Joint Task Force-Southern border (JTF-SB)

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