JTF-SB's Eyes in the Sky - The PSS-T Aerostat

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From, left, Joshua Block, tactical operations lead with Product Lead Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Sensors, and Effects (PL RISE), briefs U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William Frazer, senior logistics sergeant major assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border in support of Operation Ardent Vanguard, on the capabilities of the Persistent Surveillance System-Tethered (PSS-T) aerostat at Site Noria near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, July 8, 2026. The PSS-T aerostat is a tethered, elevated monitoring platform that provides persistent wide-area observation to enhance situational awareness and support border security operations. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War photo by Sgt. Dominic Atlas)