U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026

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U.S. Coast Guard Avionics Electrical Technician 3rd Class Andrew Stevens and Aviation Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Chaz Russel deploy an air/sea rescue kit during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at U.S. Coast Air Station Barbers Point, July 21, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)