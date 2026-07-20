USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Villaester, assigned to 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, navigates the obstacle course at the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The annual five-day event, held July 20-24, features 16 squads from multiple USARPAC units across the free and open Indo-Pacific, testing individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion to select the region’s top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9823752
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-OO251-4630
|Resolution:
|5250x7871
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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