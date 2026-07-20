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    USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course [Image 4 of 6]

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    USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Villaester, assigned to 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, navigates the obstacle course at the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The annual five-day event, held July 20-24, features 16 squads from multiple USARPAC units across the free and open Indo-Pacific, testing individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion to select the region’s top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9823752
    VIRIN: 260721-A-OO251-4630
    Resolution: 5250x7871
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course
    USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course
    USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course
    USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

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