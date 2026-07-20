USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

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U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Villaester, assigned to 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, navigates the obstacle course at the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The annual five-day event, held July 20-24, features 16 squads from multiple USARPAC units across the free and open Indo-Pacific, testing individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion to select the region’s top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)