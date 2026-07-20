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    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026

    U.S. AIR STATION BARBERS POINT, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Coast Guard Avionics Electrical Technician 3rd Class Andrew Stevens and Aviation Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Chaz Russel prepare an air/sea rescue kit for deployment during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at U.S. Coast Air Station Barbers Point, July 21, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9823707
    VIRIN: 260721-N-JY604-1203
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR STATION BARBERS POINT, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts an air/sea rescue event at Barbers Point, Hawaii during RIMPAC 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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