Tripoli ARG, 31st MEU return from U.S. 5th, 7th Fleet deployment

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America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) and embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrive at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, after concluding a dynamic six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation, July 22, 2026. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and the flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 / Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, ESG7 / CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)