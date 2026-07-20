Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run

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U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, and Marines with Corporals Course 4-26 participate in a trail run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 20, 2026. During the run, Marines read citations for Medal of Honor recipients to remember and honor Marines and Sailors from the past. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck)