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    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run [Image 9 of 12]

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    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, and Marines with Corporals Course 4-26 participate in a trail run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 20, 2026. During the run, Marines read citations for Medal of Honor recipients to remember and honor Marines and Sailors from the past. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:18
    Photo ID: 9823644
    VIRIN: 260720-M-VM027-1077
    Resolution: 6790x4529
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run
    Marines with Alpha Co. and Corporals Course 4-26 Participate in Medal of Honor Trail Run

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    Trail Run
    Corporals Course
    Camp Pendleton
    History
    Medal of Honor

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