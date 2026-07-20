Fort McCoy youth leaders represent community at national summit in Washington

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Isabella Hilt and Devez DiOssi, both Fort McCoy youth, work together on a presentation July 8, 2026, with then-Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez at Fort McCoy, Wis. The presentation was for the Summit for America’s Youth in Washington, D.C., held in July 2026. The summit reflects the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission to develop the next generation of leaders and changemakers by giving youth opportunities to advocate for issues important to them. A key component of the summit is BGCA’s Think, Learn and Create Change youth advocacy model, which encourages participants to identify issues they are passionate about, research those issues using credible sources, and develop advocacy plans that create positive change within their communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)