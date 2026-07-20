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    Soldiers Master Advanced Recon Tech at Army Reserve’s Largest Training Event [Image 1 of 2]

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    Soldiers Master Advanced Recon Tech at Army Reserve’s Largest Training Event

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Product Director Combat Terrain Information Systems (PD CTIS) trained Soldiers of the 390th Military Police Battalion at Camp Shelby, MS on advanced reconnaissance and mapping technology during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ).

    OSJ is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve with an estimated 12,000 Soldiers. PD CTIS participation at such events enables materiel developers to field operational relevant technologies at the point of need to ensure mission success for the Soldier.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9823188
    VIRIN: 260617-O-QS702-3567
    Resolution: 902x746
    Size: 360.85 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Soldiers Master Advanced Recon Tech at Army Reserve’s Largest Training Event
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