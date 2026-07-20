Soldiers Master Advanced Recon Tech at Army Reserve’s Largest Training Event

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Product Director Combat Terrain Information Systems (PD CTIS) trained Soldiers of the 390th Military Police Battalion at Camp Shelby, MS on advanced reconnaissance and mapping technology during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ).



OSJ is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve with an estimated 12,000 Soldiers. PD CTIS participation at such events enables materiel developers to field operational relevant technologies at the point of need to ensure mission success for the Soldier.