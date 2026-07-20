U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edward Buckley, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, poses for a portrait in front of a dignified transfer vehicle at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9822912
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-UK538-1005
|Resolution:
|8146x5431
|Size:
|12.89 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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