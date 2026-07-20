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    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edward Buckley, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist

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    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edward Buckley, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edward Buckley, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, poses for a portrait in front of a dignified transfer vehicle at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 15, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9822912
    VIRIN: 260715-F-UK538-1005
    Resolution: 8146x5431
    Size: 12.89 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edward Buckley, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

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