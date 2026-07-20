MCLB Barstow Fire Award

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MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Ryan Tworek, fire chief of the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Fire and Emergency Services, presented an award for outstanding public service to Shane Groubert during a ceremony at Building 322 aboard MCLB Barstow, California, July 21. Mr. Groubert was recognized for his courageous and prompt actions during the Nash Fire, a fast-moving wildfire that ignited near MCLB Barstow in early July. His outstanding immediate actions helped preserve public safety and assisted local emergency services during the incident. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Kristyn Galvan, COMMSTRAT)