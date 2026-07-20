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    MCLB Barstow Fire Award [Image 2 of 4]

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    MCLB Barstow Fire Award

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Ryan Tworek, fire chief of the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Fire and Emergency Services, presented an award for outstanding public service to Shane Groubert during a ceremony at Building 322 aboard MCLB Barstow, California, July 21. Mr. Groubert was recognized for his courageous and prompt actions during the Nash Fire, a fast-moving wildfire that ignited near MCLB Barstow in early July. His outstanding immediate actions helped preserve public safety and assisted local emergency services during the incident. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Kristyn Galvan, COMMSTRAT)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9822574
    VIRIN: 260721-M-XD809-5281
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 15.09 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCLB Barstow Fire Award [Image 4 of 4], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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