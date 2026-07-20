USS Tripoli Conducts MV-22 Osprey Fly-Over

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An MV-22 Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, prepares to take off from the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 21, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Paul LeClair)