Guam National Guard air assault training

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A U.S. Army infantryman assigned to Company C, “Kulepbla,” and Company D, “Dulaslas,” 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, scouts the area with binoculars during an air assault training event as part of Exercise Keris Strike 26, July 17, 2026 near Kota Belud in Sabah, Malaysia. Keris Strike provides realistic training that develops combat-ready, American forces capable of operating alongside Australian and Malaysian partners in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)