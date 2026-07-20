(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    Members of the Kadena Honor Guard present the colors during the 18th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2026. Rooted in Air Force heritage, change of command ceremonies symbolize the seamless transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability while reinforcing the continuity of mission leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 22:24
    Photo ID: 9821674
    VIRIN: 260714-F-NW722-9736
    Resolution: 4170x2774
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command
    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command
    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command
    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command
    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command
    18th Mission Support Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF, 18th Wing, USPACOM, USINDO-PACOM, Indo-PACOM, 18MSG, Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery