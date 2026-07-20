Members of the Kadena Honor Guard present the colors during the 18th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2026. Rooted in Air Force heritage, change of command ceremonies symbolize the seamless transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability while reinforcing the continuity of mission leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:24
|Photo ID:
|9821674
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-NW722-9736
|Resolution:
|4170x2774
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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