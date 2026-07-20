Fort Hamilton Honors Debbie DeVito for 53 Years of Federal Service

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Fort Hamilton teammates honor Deborah “Debbie” DeVito during her retirement luncheon at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 2, 2026. DeVito retires after 53 years of Federal service with the Directorate of Public Works and received command awards, including the Civilian Service Commendation Medal, from Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, the garrison’s senior enlisted leader.

(U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)