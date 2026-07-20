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    Fort Hamilton Honors Debbie DeVito for 53 Years of Federal Service [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort Hamilton Honors Debbie DeVito for 53 Years of Federal Service

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton teammates honor Deborah “Debbie” DeVito during her retirement luncheon at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 2, 2026. DeVito retires after 53 years of Federal service with the Directorate of Public Works and received command awards, including the Civilian Service Commendation Medal, from Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, the garrison’s senior enlisted leader.
    (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9821372
    VIRIN: 260702-A-LO645-8651
    Resolution: 2810x3168
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hamilton Honors Debbie DeVito for 53 Years of Federal Service [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton Honors Debbie DeVito for 53 Years of Federal Service
    Fort Hamilton Honors Debbie DeVito for 53 Years of Federal Service

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    army civilian
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