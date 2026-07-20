MEDCOM Best Squad Competition 2026

Competitors work together to overcome an obstacle during the confidence obstacle course at the 2026 MEDCOM Best Squad Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, July 20, 2026. The confidence obstacle course evaluates competitors’ teamwork, problem-solving skills and physical readiness through a series of mentally and physically demanding obstacles. (U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9821368
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-TG877-1277
|Resolution:
|6634x5307
|Size:
|10.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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