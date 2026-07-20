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    MEDCOM Best Squad Competition 2026

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    MEDCOM Best Squad Competition 2026

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Competitors work together to overcome an obstacle during the confidence obstacle course at the 2026 MEDCOM Best Squad Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, July 20, 2026. The confidence obstacle course evaluates competitors’ teamwork, problem-solving skills and physical readiness through a series of mentally and physically demanding obstacles. (U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9821368
    VIRIN: 260720-A-TG877-1277
    Resolution: 6634x5307
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MEDCOM Best Squad Competition 2026, by SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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