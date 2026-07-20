USARPAC 2026 Best Squad Competition

A U.S. Army Soldier checks his magazine during an M4 carbine zeroing event while participating in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 20, 2026. The annual five-day event, held July 20-24, features 16 squads from multiple USARPAC units across the free and open Indo-Pacific, testing individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion to select the region’s top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9821363
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-OO251-1617
|Resolution:
|8100x5403
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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