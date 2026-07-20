Aerial view of Venezuela following two significant earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026. The Department of War supported State Department-led efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to communities devastated by the natural disasters. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9820670
|VIRIN:
|260711-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|VE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor supports joint earthquake relief effort in Venezuela [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor supports joint earthquake relief effort in Venezuela
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