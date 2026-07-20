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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor supports joint earthquake relief effort in Venezuela [Image 4 of 4]

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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor supports joint earthquake relief effort in Venezuela

    VENEZUELA

    07.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Aerial view of Venezuela following two significant earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026. The Department of War supported State Department-led efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to communities devastated by the natural disasters. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9820670
    VIRIN: 260711-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28) at La Guaira, Venezuela
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor supports joint earthquake relief effort in Venezuela
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor supports joint earthquake relief effort in Venezuela
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor supports joint earthquake relief effort in Venezuela

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