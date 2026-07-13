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    USASAC Hosts Netherlands Chief of Defense for Partnership Talks

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    USASAC Hosts Netherlands Chief of Defense for Partnership Talks

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Netherlands Chief of Defense Gen. Onno Eichelsheim (foreground, second from right), and members of the Netherlands delegation met with U.S. Army Security Assistance Command leaders during a senior leader engagement at USASAC headquarters, July 16, 2026. The Netherlands delegation, seated in the foreground, met with, (from left) Kristopher Davis, PAE Maneuver Air International Cooperation Office; Fred Heaggans, USASAC deputy director for EUCOM/AFRICOM; Col. Wheeler Manning, USASAC chief of staff; USASAC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery; and Jennifer Griffin, USASAC country program manager. The discussion focused on the Netherlands' Foreign Military Sales portfolio with USASAC, changes to the FMS process, and continued security cooperation between the two nations. USASAC leads the Army Materiel Command Security Assistance Enterprise, developing and managing security assistance programs that build partner capacity, strengthen alliances, and support U.S. national security. (U.S. Army photo by Tim Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 12:21
    Photo ID: 9820509
    VIRIN: 260720-A-IK167-1001
    Resolution: 5096x3391
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASAC Hosts Netherlands Chief of Defense for Partnership Talks, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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