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    Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson [Image 4 of 4]

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    Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Dr. Andrew Aldrin speaks to Guardians, Airmen, civilians and family members during a presentation during a presentation on the evolution of commercial space and its impact on the future space ecosystem at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 17, 2026. The professional development event, hosted by SBD 1 and the National Security Space Institute, explored the history of space commercialization, emerging industry trends, and the growing role of commercial partnerships in space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9820483
    VIRIN: 260717-X-HB409-1039
    Resolution: 5212x3723
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson
    Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson
    Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson
    Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson

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    USSF
    NSSI
    SBD1
    Andrew Aldrin

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