Dr. Andrew Aldrin Talks Space at Visit to Peterson

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Dr. Andrew Aldrin speaks to Guardians, Airmen, civilians and family members during a presentation during a presentation on the evolution of commercial space and its impact on the future space ecosystem at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 17, 2026. The professional development event, hosted by SBD 1 and the National Security Space Institute, explored the history of space commercialization, emerging industry trends, and the growing role of commercial partnerships in space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)