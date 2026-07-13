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    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela [Image 10 of 15]

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    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela

    SIMóN BOLíVAR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VENEZUELA

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Contingency Response Element Airmen, assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, retrograde U.S. Marines, with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force-24, on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Simón Bolívar International Airport, Venezuela, July 16, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9820455
    VIRIN: 260716-F-FM551-2157
    Resolution: 8044x5363
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: SIMóN BOLíVAR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela
    CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela

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