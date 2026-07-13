CRE: U.S. Marines Commence Retrograde from Venezuela

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Contingency Response Element Airmen, assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, support a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), Littoral Combat Force-24, as it prepares to retrograde U.S. Marines, with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force-24, from Simón Bolívar International Airport, Venezuela, July 15, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)