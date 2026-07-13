USS Tripoli Conducts Early Morning Gun Shoot

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Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Kanyiki fires an M4 rifle from the kneeling position during an early morning gun shoot on the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 19, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Reese Mitchell Taylor)