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    786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts [Image 5 of 5]

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    786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, clean up trash at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. The clean-up effort supported the installation’s initiatives to upkeep and promote a clean, professional environment across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Lancaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 03:11
    Photo ID: 9819640
    VIRIN: 260717-F-OC855-1015
    Resolution: 5207x3471
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts
    786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts
    786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts
    786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts
    786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts

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    TAGS

    Clean Up
    Ramstein Air Base
    beautification project
    Airmen
    Community
    786th Engineer Squadron

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