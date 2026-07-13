786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, clean up trash at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. The clean-up effort supported the installation’s initiatives to upkeep and promote a clean, professional environment across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Lancaster)