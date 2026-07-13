U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, clean up trash at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. The clean-up effort supported the installation’s initiatives to upkeep and promote a clean, professional environment across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Lancaster)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 03:11
|Photo ID:
|9819640
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-OC855-1015
|Resolution:
|5207x3471
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 786th CES Airmen teamwork drives Ramstein’s beautification efforts [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.