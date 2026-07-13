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    The 31st MEU Conducts a Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 4]

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    The 31st MEU Conducts a Gun Shoot

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Albert Rosario fires an M18 pistol during a gun shoot on the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 18, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 23:29
    Photo ID: 9819512
    VIRIN: 260718-N-KX492-2129
    Resolution: 3482x1959
    Size: 896.94 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, The 31st MEU Conducts a Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

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