Daily Operations Onboard USS Truxtun

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ATLANTIC OCEAN – (July 14, 2026)

U.S. Navy Ensign Alexander Nario stands watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 14, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)