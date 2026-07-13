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    Daily Operations Onboard USS Truxtun [Image 17 of 21]

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    Daily Operations Onboard USS Truxtun

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – (July 14, 2026)
    U.S. Navy Ensign Alexander Nario stands watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 14, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9818848
    VIRIN: 260714-N-MQ631-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS Truxtun [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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