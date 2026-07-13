ATLANTIC OCEAN – (July 14, 2026)
U.S. Navy Ensign Alexander Nario stands watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 14, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 07:03
|Photo ID:
|9818848
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-MQ631-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS Truxtun [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.