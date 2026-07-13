Multinational service members pose for a group photo during an Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 reception at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 17:15
|Photo ID:
|9818520
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-GO167-2390
|Resolution:
|5940x3960
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.