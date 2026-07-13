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    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception [Image 15 of 15]

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    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jade Venegas  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Multinational service members pose for a group photo during an Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 reception at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 17:15
    Photo ID: 9818520
    VIRIN: 260717-M-GO167-2390
    Resolution: 5940x3960
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception
    RIMPAC 2026: MCBH hosts a Rim of the Pacific reception

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    MCBH
    Integrated
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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