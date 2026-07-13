USS Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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U.S. Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), prepare to chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSM) 75, during flight operations, July 15, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)