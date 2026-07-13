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    USS Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

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    USS Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), prepare to chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSM) 75, during flight operations, July 15, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9818404
    VIRIN: 260715-N-NO146-1039
    Resolution: 12480x7207
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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