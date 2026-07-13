John Finn Conducts Flight Quarters

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260701-D-D0477-5004



U.S. Sailors lower the safety nets on the flight deck during flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 1, 2026. John Finn is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)