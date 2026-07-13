John Finn Conducts Flight Quarters

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260707-N-NO146-5009



A U.S. Sailor secures the messenger cable beneath an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, during flight quarters on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 7, 2026. John Finn is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)