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    John Finn Stands Watch [Image 2 of 4]

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    John Finn Stands Watch

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    07.06.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    260706-N-NO146-5004

    A U.S. Sailor establishes communication in the pilothouse aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 6, 2026. John Finn is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9818249
    VIRIN: 260706-N-NO146-5004
    Resolution: 4838x3225
    Size: 971.16 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, John Finn Stands Watch [Image 4 of 4], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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