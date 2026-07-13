John Finn Stands Watch

260706-N-NO146-5004
A U.S. Sailor establishes communication in the pilothouse aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 6, 2026. John Finn is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9818249
|VIRIN:
|260706-N-NO146-5004
|Resolution:
|4838x3225
|Size:
|971.16 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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