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    Keris Strike 26: All Hail HIMARS

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    Keris Strike 26: All Hail HIMARS

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Soldiers from the 5th Division pose beside a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Keris Strike 26 July 17, 2026, near Kota Belud in Sabah, Malaysia. Keris Strike 26 is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian forces in the Indo Pacific. (Photo by 5th Division Public Relations Office, Malaysian Army)

    #kerisstrike26

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 02:48
    Photo ID: 9818225
    VIRIN: 260717-A-DB402-1001
    Resolution: 624x416
    Size: 115.09 KB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: All Hail HIMARS, by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    HIMARS
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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