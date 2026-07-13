Keris Strike 26: All Hail HIMARS

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Soldiers from the 5th Division pose beside a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Keris Strike 26 July 17, 2026, near Kota Belud in Sabah, Malaysia. Keris Strike 26 is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian forces in the Indo Pacific. (Photo by 5th Division Public Relations Office, Malaysian Army)



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