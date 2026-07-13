The 31st MEU Conducts a Gun Shoot

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Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Noah Walker fires an M27 rifle during a gun shoot on the flight deck aboard forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 17, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)