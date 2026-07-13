U.S. Navy culinary specialist works in galley aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during Pacific Partnership 2026 U.S. Navy culinary specialist works in galley aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during Pacific Partnership 2026

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U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mia Cassidy, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madilyn Aquino, both assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), work alongside Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors to prepare for dinner service in the galley aboard RAN amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100), at sea, July 17, 2026. Approximately 113 PP26 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)