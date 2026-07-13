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    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor [Image 7 of 11]

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    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Repair crews at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii replaced a 4,000‑pound motor deep beneath the Area North water treatment plant, marking a major step in stabilizing the installation’s strained water system July 17, 2026. The work required navigating a steep 1,200‑foot underground track—roughly the same climb as Oahu’s Koko Head Trail, but in reverse.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9818074
    VIRIN: 260717-A-TO519-1048
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor [Image 11 of 11], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor
    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor

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    USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep well motor

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    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    infrastructure
    U.S. Army Garrison - Hawaii
    deep well pumps

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