USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor

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Repair crews at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii replaced a 4,000‑pound motor deep beneath the Area North water treatment plant, marking a major step in stabilizing the installation’s strained water system July 17, 2026. The work required navigating a steep 1,200‑foot underground track—roughly the same climb as Oahu’s Koko Head Trail, but in reverse.