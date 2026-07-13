250th Oath Ceremony

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Two hundred and fifty Soldiers and Airmen were sworn into the Maryland National Guard by Gov. Wes Moore and Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general of Maryland, during a historic ceremony celebrating America's 250th birthday at the Fifth Regiment Armory, July 17, 2026. The ceremony brought together new Guard members taking the oath of enlistment for the first time, current service members reenlisting, and officers accepting new commissions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. La Marr Patterson)