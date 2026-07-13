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    250th Oath Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

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    250th Oath Ceremony

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. La Marr Patterson 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Two hundred and fifty Soldiers and Airmen were sworn into the Maryland National Guard by Gov. Wes Moore and Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general of Maryland, during a historic ceremony celebrating America's 250th birthday at the Fifth Regiment Armory, July 17, 2026. The ceremony brought together new Guard members taking the oath of enlistment for the first time, current service members reenlisting, and officers accepting new commissions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. La Marr Patterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9817784
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-ME349-1017
    Resolution: 5855x2295
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 250th Oath Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC La Marr Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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