(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    PNSY Hosts SUBMEPP Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PNSY Hosts SUBMEPP Change of Command

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (July 17, 2026) – A U.S. Navy Sailors salutes Capt. Joseph Meier during a change of command ceremony held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, July 17. During the ceremony Capt. Joseph Meier was relieved as commanding officer, Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement (SUBMEPP) Activity by Capt. Peter Norgaard. SUBMEPP’s rigorous approach ensures that Submarines reach their maximum service life while maintaining reliability and safety in an efficient manner. By having availabilities accurately planned in advance, maintenance activities are assured of reduced new work and delays due to material availability. This results in the submarines being available to the fleet when and where they are needed to support the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9817384
    VIRIN: 260717-N-VG694-3523
    Resolution: 3043x2029
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Hosts SUBMEPP Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PNSY Hosts SUBMEPP Change of Command
    PNSY Hosts SUBMEPP Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SUBMEPP Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Foundry
    USNAVY
    PNSY
    Fleet
    Fight
    SUBMEPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery