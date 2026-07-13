PNSY Hosts SUBMEPP Change of Command

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KITTERY, Maine (July 17, 2026) – Capt. Joseph Meier speaks during a change of command ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, July 17. Meier was relieved by Capt. Peter Norgaard as commanding officer, Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement (SUBMEPP) Activity. SUBMEPP’s rigorous approach ensures that Submarines reach their maximum service life while maintaining reliability and safety in an efficient manner. By having availabilities accurately planned in advance, maintenance activities are assured of reduced new work and delays due to material availability. This results in the submarines being available to the fleet when and where they are needed to support the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)