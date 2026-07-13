All-Marine Sports Flag Football Men’s and Women’s Team 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Ronald Perkins, a coach with the All-Marine Sports Flag Football teams, poses for a photo at Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 15, 2026. The All-Marine Sports Flag Football men’s and women’s teams practiced drills before their upcoming tournament in San Antonio. The program provides elite Marine athletes opportunities to compete at the Armed Forces Championships, National Championships, Conseil International du Sport Militaire Championships, and the Olympic Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)