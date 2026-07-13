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    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex Visit [Image 4 of 7]

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    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex Visit

    BARSTOW, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, received a briefing on advanced manufacturing capabilities during a tour of Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 15. Maj. Gen. Clingan visited the depot to observe PPB's traditional and advanced fabrication, prototyping, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) support capabilities, which directly enhance ground combat readiness and force modernization across the FMF.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9816606
    VIRIN: 260715-D-FY153-3619
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex Visit [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general visit
    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general visit
    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex visit
    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex Visit
    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex visit
    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex visit
    Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex visit

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