Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general MCLB Yermo Annex visit

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Major General Mark Clingan, commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, received a briefing on advanced manufacturing capabilities during a tour of Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 15. Maj. Gen. Clingan visited the depot to observe PPB's traditional and advanced fabrication, prototyping, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) support capabilities, which directly enhance ground combat readiness and force modernization across the FMF.