Georgia Pojunis Retires after 37 Years

Ms. Georgia Pojunis, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, Director of Resource Management, retires after 37 years of service. Mr. Bert Heck, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Executive Director, presents Ms. Pojunis with the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal and a letter of commendation on behalf of Capt. Josh Hill, Commanding Officer, aboard Naval Base San Diego on July 16. (U.S. Navy Photo by Frank Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9816604
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-KH157-2809
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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