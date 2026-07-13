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    Georgia Pojunis Retires after 37 Years [Image 2 of 3]

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    Georgia Pojunis Retires after 37 Years

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Ms. Georgia Pojunis, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, Director of Resource Management, retires after 37 years of service. Mr. Bert Heck, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Executive Director, presents Ms. Pojunis with the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal and a letter of commendation on behalf of Capt. Josh Hill, Commanding Officer, aboard Naval Base San Diego on July 16. (U.S. Navy Photo by Frank Valdez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:33
    Photo ID: 9816604
    VIRIN: 260716-N-KH157-2809
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Georgia Pojunis Retires after 37 Years [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Civilian
    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

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