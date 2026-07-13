Building readiness

Date Taken: 07.17.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:32 Photo ID: 9816601 VIRIN: 260717-D-HX738-9542 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.28 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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