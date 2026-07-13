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    Building readiness [Image 3 of 4]

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    Building readiness

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of B Co. 1st Battalion 181st Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard, stagger start times during the sprint-drag-carry event at the indoor Army Fitness Test facility at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area July 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9816601
    VIRIN: 260717-D-HX738-9542
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building readiness [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Almost there
    Plenty of room to maneuver
    Building readiness
    Taking advantage of clear, cool weather

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    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Army Fitness Test
    1st Battalion 181st Infantry Regiment

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