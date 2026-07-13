Building readiness

Members of B Co. 1st Battalion 181st Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard, stagger start times during the sprint-drag-carry event at the indoor Army Fitness Test facility at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area July 17.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9816601
|VIRIN:
|260717-D-HX738-9542
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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